Enjoy the last bits of spring at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If you want to see more of the beauty our community has to offer, residents may want to consider visiting the Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks (BGO).

This isn’t just any garden, though it’s a collection of different types of gardens anyone would consider having in their backyard.

The BGO has so much to see; it’s a great way to spend time with the family. There are sights like the Japanese garden that features a coy pond to incorporate of the five senses -sight, touch, taste, sound and smell- in the sensory garden!

While you’re at the BGO, you can wander down the butterfly path in the butterfly garden that leads straight to the largest and only certified butterfly house in the natural state.

Feeling lucky? You might get one of the butterflies to land on you just like our 5NEWS team did!

If you want to know more about all the other backyard gardens they have, there’s no time like the present to explore everything the BGO has to offer.

It’s worth mentioning the BGO wouldn’t be as beautiful as it is without the hard work and dedication by the volunteers who keep all the gardens in tip-top shape.

Tuesday through Sunday, you can check out the BGO. Its open from 9 A.M. - 7 P.M. But on Fridays and Saturdays, they close at 5 P.M.

