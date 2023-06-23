You can make a candle at this flower shop in Fayetteville

The shop's aesthetic is picture-perfect; plus you can walk out with so much more than just flowers!

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Why do you get flowers? Maybe you get them for your significant other, family, friends or even for special occasions.

Whatever the reason, you can shop for the perfect flowers at Eden’s Botanicals in Fayetteville.

This isn’t your ordinary flower shop. You can pick out what you're looking for whether you have $5 or $500— there's something for every price range.

And trust us when we say, there’s more to Eden’s Botanicals than you think.

The shop's aesthetic is picture-perfect; plus you can walk out with so much more than just flowers! That’s because there are other elements like a candle-making station.

There are even opportunities for you to have some fun and learn all the ins and outs of what it takes to make a flower bouquet.

You can rent out the shop for a flower bouquet workshop, a candle-making workshop, or you can sign up for the events they host like booze and bouquet nights.

Don’t have time to go to the store in person, believe it or not, you can DoorDash your flower order.

So, next time you're in need of some flowers, keep Eden’s Botanical on your radar!

