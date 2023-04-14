Springdale tulip farm one of many across Northwest Arkansas to visit for family-friendly fun

Wildwood Lane Tulip Farm owner Marlin Wallace says its amazing how a simple flower can bring so much people together and have a positive impact on the community.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Now that April is here and Spring is in full swing, flowers are blooming and showing their vibrant colors.

Examples of some flowers that bloom in April are daffodils, cherry blossoms and even tulips. What’s really exciting is that there’s a farm in our community to satisfy all your tulip desires and makes for the perfect springtime acticity.

It’s known as the Wildwood Lane Tulip Farm in Springdale.

Although the tulip farm is already closed for the 2023 season, owner Marlin Wallace says he enjoys how such a simple idea like a viewing and picking flowers can bring families and communities together.

So next year, at the start of Spring, be sure to make plans to visit a local tulip farm. You and your family will be able to pick as many tulips as you want or at least as much as the picking buckets can handle.

Do you know what’s great about being in a place with your loved ones surrounded by hundreds of tulips and their vibrant colors? It’s already picture perfect!

While picking tulips, you’ll be able to snap some photos to capture the memories you make along the way!

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device