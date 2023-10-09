AQ Chicken House announces comeback

Now under new ownership, the Springdale restaurant is set to reopen in 2025.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — AQ Chicken House announced it is reopening after closing its doors in March 2023.

The restaurant, which was established in 1947, was open for 75 years before closing down last Spring. Now under new ownership, the Springdale restaurant is set to reopen in 2025. A-Q stands for Arkansas Quality and the restaurant was always known in the community for its signature "over the coals chicken."

“I am very much looking forward to working with my family to reimagine AQ and re-open the restaurant for future generations to enjoy. AQ is a 75-year-old institution that is part of the fabric of Springdale, and we can’t afford to let our history go,” said one of the owners, Tom Lundstrum.

AQ Chicken House held a reputation for hosting a community-based atmosphere and at one point was even visited by former President Bill Clinton.

The new owners say they are "driven by a deep appreciation for the restaurant's legacy" and want to continue those traditions.