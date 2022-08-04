The Momentary: Decommissioned cheese factory turned NWA art center | Adventure Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Momentary is a contemporary art space satellite to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in downtown Bentonville. They have transformed a decommissioned 63,000 square-foot cheese factory into a multidisciplinary space for visual and performing arts, culinary experiences, festivals, and artists-in-residence.
They offer much more than art galleries. There is a Tower Bar with one of the most elevated views in Bentonville, a great Onyx Coffee bar, an RØDE Bar, and food trucks in their courtyard, which is excellent for spring and summer weather. They also offer a variety of music programming outdoors in their vast outdoor space. The great thing about the Momentary is that it's right off the Razorback Greenway, so you can get there by car or bike, or you can even walk there from downtown Bentonville.
The Momentary welcomes all with free admission!
