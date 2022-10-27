Looking over the fall leaves from White Rock Mountain | Adventure Arkansas

Peak fall colors have arrived in Arkansas and Oklahoma for 2022. We traveled up to one of Arkansas' highest lookouts to check out the view.

ARKANSAS, USA — Fall looks good on Arkansas! Peak colors have arrived thanks to cool, dry nights across the Natural State. The extreme drought from the summer and autumn dulled the color of some species of trees, but recent rains have helped rejuvenate the color in others.

In order to get the best view, we drove dirt roads to one of the highest points in Arkansas -- White Rock Mountain. Once you get to a the top, there is a parking lot right next to the trailhead to the overlook. There is a small cash fee for parking in the recreation area. The walk to the overlook is less than a quarter mile.

Once you reach the pavilion, you are met with unobstructed views of the Boston Mountains. There is almost no sign of civilization as you gaze southwest from the mountaintop.

Many locals come during the fall to check out the colors. Out-of-state visitors also come to check out the view. We ran into Bobby JoWinkle, native of Beaverville, Illinois, who brought his family up to the mountaintop to soak in the view. He told 5NEWS that he thinks of "endless possibilities [and] all the things you can do in life."

That's the sense most get when taking in the stunning scenery.

TIMING THE SUNSET

There's a small trick you can use to estimate when the sun will set. Reach out your hand out to the sun. On average, the width of a human hand marks the distance the sun will travel over a 30-minute period (in the mid-latitude and equatorial regions).

ADDRESS: 214 Bowles Gap Rd, Winslow, AR 72959