Adventure Arkansas: Whitaker Point

With summer in full swing, you may be looking to do a little bit of hiking. This week, Meteorologist Dax Clark takes us on a hike to one of the most famous landmarks in Arkansas.

This week, I do a little bit of off-roading to reach one of my favorite places in Arkansas. Located just an hour and a half east of Fayetteville, Whitaker Point is amongst the most beautiful places in the state. Dax left around 7 am, grabbed some coffee, and hit the road. The drive out to Newton County was beautiful in itself. I arrived early enough that even some fog lingered in the valley areas of the Boxely Valley.

Then came the fun part of getting up the mountain. Thankfully Dax was able to snag a 5NEWS Subaru with 4 wheel drive. It is important to note, you will struggle to make it up the steep, rugged, dirt road leading to the trailhead without a vehicle that sits well above the ground and that has 4 wheel drive.

Once you reach the top, the hike is worth it! Roundtrip you will do about 3 miles worth of hiking. This will include plenty of scenic views, wildlife, greenery, and even waterfalls as you walk.

Keep in mind some areas on the trail are steep, and a good pair of shoes is a must. Be sure and bring plenty of water too, especially if you go during the summer because you will work up a sweat! In this week's episode, Dax took 5NEWS Reporter Bailey Devane with me and I think she would agree some of the trails can be a bit strenuous!

As you near the bluff, the trail will start to open up and offer better views with plenty of places that beg you to stop and admire. However, be extremely careful and do not get near the edge, as there is a several hundred-foot drops off that can be dangerous. So be sure and keep a close eye on children and even teenagers.

After around 35 minutes of hiking, you will have arrived at the famous Whitaker Point! Whitaker Point offers stunning views of the Ozark mountains and is truly a breathtaking sight. Feel free to walk out on the perch and sit back, relax, and enjoy the view. There are plenty of great spots where you can hang out and hammock as well.

You will truly feel like you are in another world. And if you arrive early enough in the morning, you may get lucky like we did and have the place all to yourself for a while.

Now the best time to come in during the morning hours, because it is almost noon right now and I am starting to sweat! Be sure and bring plenty of water for your trip, and have fun. Covering the bluffs where you live, I'm 5NEWS Meteorologist Dax Clark.