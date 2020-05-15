Adventure Arkansas: Twin Falls at Richland Creek

Arkansas is home to numerous waterfalls. And with all the recent rain we have seen, many area waterfalls are going strong.

As temperatures heat up and the summer draws near, it is prime time for waterfall chasing in Arkansas. With all of the recent rains, many streams are full, which means perfect conditions for kayaking, and perfect conditions for chasing waterfalls.

This week Dax Clark traveled to Twin Falls at Richland Creek recreation area, a little over an hour east of the NW Arkansas metros. Here you can find beautiful trails, pastures, and streams.

With warm and sunny weather, it was busy! People were out hiking, swimming, kayaking, and even horseback riding! The emerald green waters of the creek offer a refreshing break from the warm weather, for humans, and for dogs of course!

The trail to the waterfall was beautiful, with views of steep bluffs, plenty of greenery, and wildflowers. Now you'll want to make sure you bring your hiking shoes and plenty of water so your feet don’t get sore and you stay hydrated.

After about an hour, you can start to hear the sound of rushing waters from the falls. There are two falls at this location once you reach the end. Both of which are flowing at full force. But don’t be deceived, the water still remains COLD after all the rainfall.

Each waterfall has a drop off of probably 30 feet, and the water cascades down into the stream below. The sight and sounds of the falls offer the perfect escape from reality, if only for a few minutes. Pack a snack, blanket, and rest and enjoy the falls before you head back to the trailhead.