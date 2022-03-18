Adventure Arkansas: The Compton Gardens and Arboretum

Visitors at Compton Gardens will discover lively woodlands, Champion Trees, native plants and impressive greenery.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — In the heart of Downtown Bentonville lies Compton Gardens and Arboretum, a greenspace paradise.

This stunningly peaceful sanctuary is over six acres and celebrates the rich history of Ozark horticulture, including the conservation efforts of Dr. Neil Compton. He led the fight to save the Buffalo River.

Visitors at Compton Gardens will discover lively woodlands, Champion Trees, native plants and impressive greenery.

Experience the magic of Compton Gardens and Arboretum by foot or by bike and enjoy nature and art on the trails.

To learn more about Compton Gardens and Arboretum, you can visit their website: https://www.peelcompton.org/spaces/visit-compton-gardens/

