Adventure Arkansas: Scull Creek

If you are looking for a new place to get outside and enjoy, you are in luck. This week Meteorologist Dax Clark takes us to one of the many trails located right here in Northwest Arkansas.

It's no surprise that the city of Fayetteville has an expansive trail network that connects almost all of the city. From Dickson Street to Lake Fayetteville, there are plenty of options for residents to get out and enjoy.

This week we explore Scull Creek Trail in Fayetteville. The trail is just under 4 miles long, but offers peaceful views, and is the perfect place to bike. According to the city of Fayetteville, Scull Creek Trail opened in October of 2008 and is known as the backbone to the cities trail system thanks to its central location and because it offers access to numerous parks, residences, and even commercial businesses. It is also one of few trails that offer direct access to the University of Arkansas.

Scull Creek Trail also connects to Frisco Trail and to Mud Creek Trail, providing a continuous 8.46-mile trail system connecting the city of Fayetteville. It is estimated that over 2,000 people use the trail every day.

Despite the location being in the middle of town, there are still plenty of scenic views including creeks, wildflowers, and greenery. In addition, the trail becomes illuminated at night with street lamps installed along the path, making for a safer trip day or night. Local law enforcement also does a great job of patrolling and making sure everyone is enjoying their time out on the trail.

Covering the trails where you live, I'm 5NEWS Meteorologist Dax Clark