ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers Railyard Bike Park is located southeast of the Frisco Square near Downtown Rogers.

The bike park is part of the larger Lake Atalanta recreational area which encompasses 236 acres; including 10 miles of bike trails and four miles of multi-use trails.

The park includes several pavilions, a dog park, along with repair tools and a bike washing station.