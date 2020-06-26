Adventure Arkansas: Reynolds Falls

Reynolds Hollow is a small waterfall that flows into an offshoot of the Kings River after substantial rains.

Waterfalls are abundant across Arkansas, especially after heavy rains.

There are over 100 documented waterfalls with 100 miles of Fayetteville and Fort Smith, mostly in the Boston Mountains.

They range from large to small. Sometimes the smallest ones are the most serene and intimate, quiet from most visitors.

Reynolds Hollow is a small waterfall that flows into an offshoot of the Kings River after substantial rains.

The basin it sits in is small but is beautiful with its semi-circle of rock cliffs, thick surrounding forest, and pool of crystal-clear water below.

Larger waterfalls can be found farther upstream (heading east).

DIRECTIONS

From Northwest Arkansas:

-Head east on HWY 412

-Turn left onto HWY 45 -- 6.1 miles

-Turn right onto AR 12 East -- 5 miles

-Turn right to stay on AR 12 East -- 1.1 miles

-Sharp right on AR 23 South -- 1.4 miles

-Turn left onto gravel road with Arkansas Game and Fish sign

-Park in grassy field

From Fort Smith:

-Head north on I-49

-Keep right at the fork for Fulbright Expressway US-71B -- 1.6 miles

-Use left lane to take the US-71B exit North to Springdale -- 0.4 miles

-Merge onto US-71B North -- 2.3 miles

-Turn right onto Don Tyson Pkwy -- 3.3. miles

-At traffic circle, take the 3rd exit onto Hylton Rd -- 0.7 miles

-Turn right onto HWY 412 East -- 13.5

-Turn left onto HWY 45 -- 6.1 miles

-Turn right onto AR 12 East -- 5 miles

-Turn right to stay on AR 12 East -- 1.1 miles

-Sharp right on AR 23 South -- 1.4 miles

-Turn left onto gravel road with Arkansas Game and Fish sign