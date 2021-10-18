Adventure Arkansas: Reagan Family Farm

Fall is here and that means pumpkin patches are in full swing! There are a variety of different pumpkin patches across NW Arkansas and the River Valley.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — “We have been farming here since 1955 is when mom and dad moved here and we are still lucky enough to have this little piece of land. It a true small family farm.” William Reagan Owner

Located in the heart of Fayetteville is this family-owned and operated family, Regan family farms.

You will find rows and rows of pumpkins, strawberries, and blueberries.

William Reagan and his wife bought the farm from his mother almost two decades ago and now, the rest is history.

“It all started with strawberries, we just planted our eighth strawberry crop, and then a year after that we put in our blueberries and that summer, we started planting the pumpkins, so it all started then, we are going to add blackberries and we are going to try a few little more things as we go along here.” William Reagan Owner

In the midst of summer, they already prepared for the pumpkin season.



“We take out every other row of strawberries and plant our pumpkins the last week of June.” William Reagan Owner

They grow about 18 different varieties of pumpkins which come in all different shapes and sizes.

Once you drive onto the farm, just grab a wagon and you are on your way.

“We want to keep it simple, so we don’t charge an admission fee, you just come in, look at the chickens, look at the goats, you can feed them a little bit if you find some corn stalk on the ground or something.”

You can walk through the rows of pumpkins and pick your own or grab one already picked out for you.

During the fall season, they also sell corn stalk, cotton, mums, and gourds. Also, you can't forget the hot cocoa.



“You can expect to be treated how you want to be treated, we are going to have a good variety of what you want and it’s locally grown.”

If you want a pumpkin from here you'll need to stop by soon.

“We are going to try to stay open until Halloween day, after Halloween there is no sense of being open, and the way that things are looking this year we might not make it until then, the pumpkins are really flying out of here.”

Right now they are open Thursdays through Sundays. After Halloween, they will be closed until they open back up for the strawberry season, which will be sometime in mid-April.