Adventure Arkansas: Pinnacle Mountain

There never seems to be a shortage of good places to hike in Arkansas, but not all hiking trails offer sunset views.

This week on Adventure Arkansas, we go sunset chasing on Pinnacle Mountain in Little Rock! You will also get to see how much I struggled hiking up the 1-mile steep trail. Located roughly two hours and forty-five minutes southeast of Fayetteville, lies one of the best views in the state.

Pinnacle Mountain offers a unique hiking experience. There are two trails, one on an "easier" trail which is what I did, and another even harder trail featuring plenty of boulders and rocks. The hike to the summit offers a good workout and also plenty of greenery and scenic views. But the real treat is at the summit

We are about halfway up right now and I am completely reconsidering coming to Pinnacle today because it is a lot harder than I thought it was. But, the hike is worth it once you finally reach the top! There was a nice breeze and the view was awesome as the sun began to set over the Arkansas River.

Local resident Brooke Denton says she hangs out at Pinnacle often " I normally hang out up here with my friends but even if it's by myself, it's still a fun place to come to. Just to get away from the pandemic and get some fresh air. It's great having someplace so local to come to, just ten minutes away from my house and just getaway. Living in Little Rock, there is usually a lot of people around, but up here there is not that many."

So if you are looking for a hike that challenges you a bit more, pack your good shoes, plenty of water, and make your way down to Little Rock.

Covering the mountains where you live, I'm 5NEWS meteorologist Dax Clark