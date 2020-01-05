Adventure Arkansas: Piney Creek Fishing Trip

With spring arriving and the temperatures heating up, now is the prime time to go fishing.

With spring arriving and the temperatures heating up, now is the prime time to go fishing. On this week's Adventure Arkansas, Meteorologist Dax Clark went out to Piney Bay to see what he could catch and enjoy the scenic views the area has to offer.

There are plenty of spots to fish at in Piney Bay but the trick is finding the sweet spot. Dax and his brother started off the day fishing some coves off the main channel. However, it seemed like the fish knew that it was chilly and damp outside and had decided to hide. Soon the skies started to clear and as soon as the sun came out, they started to have bites on our lines.

Remember if you are going to fish you'll want to be sure you have plenty of jigs, line, and if like, corks as well. A depth gage with the water temperature is also a good accessory to have if you have a boat. And if you will be taking a boat out, don't forget it is the law to have life jackets for everyone on board.

Either way, fishing or just being outside by the water is a good reset for the mind, especially during stressful times like we are dealing with now.

And like Dax said earlier, the views at Piney are beautiful too, with the sunsets being particularly pretty. There is just something about the cold water from the bay splashing up on you after sitting in the sun for a few hours. So whether you're fishing or just looking to escape the house and enjoy the views by the water, Piney Bay has you covered.

It is important to note that if you are 16 years of age or older, you'll need to purchase a fishing license before heading out to fish.

Catching the fish where you live, I'm 5NEWS Meteorologist Dax Clark