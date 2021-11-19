Adventure Arkansas: Peel Museum and Botanical Garden

The Peel Museum and Botanical Garden takes you on an educational adventure into a unique period in Arkansas’ history.

“When someone visits the Peel Museum and the Botanical Garden, they are first going to enter through the gates and see a beautiful garden space."

The Peel museum and botanical garden hold quite a bit if history.

This mansion dates back all the way to the 1800s. Samuel West Peel built the mansion in 1875 for his wife Mary Emaline and their nine children.

“Samuel West Peel was the first naïve born Arkansan to represent our state in the Congress, he was also a prominent lawyer and the Peels were very important and influential in early Bentonville history,” says Kelsey Atwood, manager for the museum; “after the Civil War, the Peels moved up to this area and built their house here and originally this land was surrounded by the Peels farms, they had quite a significant amount of apple orchards.”

It's free to tour the house and the botanical garden.

“When folks come here they can walk through the house with a docent and learn about the history of Bentonville and this era and the Peel family, visit our parlor, study, dining room, and severe bedrooms upstairs to get a feel for life at this time.”

Seven different and beautiful gardens surround the mansion...

Laura Brewer, the Botanical Garden Site Manager shares more on the gardens.

“We have 7 unique garden spaces, we have perennial garden, the rose garden, the herb garden, the cutting garden, we have a children’s memorial garden, an apple orchard, and also the vegetable garden. The best time to see our garden space is in the spring and summer, but we do have blooms year around, so right now the rose garden still has a lot of blooms, the herb garden is still very interesting, we have a lot of monarch butterflies coming through and other beautiful things to see. It is a great family space, we have big open lawn space and so people are welcome to bring kids, family, it is a great space for holiday photoshoots and there is something interesting going on at all times. Right now, in the apple orchard we will have apples falling and the rose garden as well.”

If you need to book a venue for your next event -- this place has you covered with rooms and spaces that can hold large events.

“The terrace garden has been created to host large events and it’s a beautiful space for any occasion.”

Just this past November – The botanical garden was accredited, which recognizes their achievement in plant conservation.

“We are really passionate about providing this as a free community space to the folks of Northwest Arkansas, so we invite them to come learn and explore at the Peel Museum and Botanical Garden.”