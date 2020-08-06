Adventure Arkansas: Mulberry River

Our area has no shortage of rivers. But have you ever gone out and kayaked any of them? Meteorologist Dax Clark does just that on this week's Adventure Arkansas.

Arkansas is known as the Natural State, and for good reason. There are several hidden gems right here in our area. One of them being the Mulberry River.

So this week I took a little road trip into the mountains of Franklin County and kayaked on the Mulberry. There are multiple put-in spots for kayaks or canoes depending on how far you want to travel. Of course, the length of your trip will depend on how the water is on any given day too.

For us, the water was perfect for a long float trip. We started at High Bank, which is actually just across the Johnson County line, and floated 12 miles back to Turner Bend in Franklin County. The float is full of beautiful views, emerald green waters, and plenty of rapids action.

Amazingly, I somehow managed not to flip on the entire trip. Which means I am pretty sure I set a new personal record for myself.

Don't be fooled though, one of the most famous rapids on the Mulberry is nicknamed named "The Sac" and it was CLOSE to tipping me over, but I managed to remain upright somehow! The Sac is famous for causing people to flip over as the water becomes choppy and the current tends to shove people right into the big rock. You will want to stay as far to the right as you can and paddle hard!!

It is also important to note that you bring plenty of water, snacks, and sunscreen for your trip as you will need it! Also of importance, you must have a life jacket for everyone in the boat with you, and you will also need a trash bag that can be secured into the boat in the event you do in fact tip over. You don’t want your trash going everywhere!

There are plenty of options to stop and swim too once you get too hot, or if you just need to take a break from all the paddling. I personally had to stop a few times and jump in the water because I was sweating! That Arkansas humidity shows no mercy.

We had our own kayaks and canoes, but if you don’t have your own then you can rent them from Turner Bend. Not only do they rent canoes, kayaks, and rafts, but they also offer shuttle services so you don’t have to worry about the hassle of having two vehicles.

Boat rental rates, deposit fees, and trip options can be found on Turner Bend.com

Kayaking the rivers where you live, I'm 5NEWS Meteorologist Dax Clark