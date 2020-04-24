Adventure Arkansas: Mud Creek Trail

By this point, you might be becoming a little stir crazy and wondering what are some other ways you can get those steps in for exercise.

By this point, you might be becoming a little stir crazy and wondering what are some other ways you can get those steps in for exercise. Turns out, there are some good options right here in Fayetteville.

With many things remaining closed, including gyms, due to COVID-19, you may be wondering how you can get out of the house and go to get some exercise. Thankfully, there are numerous trails around the area that remain open where you can still go and burn off some of that energy.

Mud Creek Trail in Fayetteville offers a great opportunity to get outside and see some scenic views all while getting a good work out in. You can walk, bike, or run, all while keeping social distancing in mind, of course. The city of Fayetteville has placed markers along the trail reminding those heading out to keep at least six feet apart for the safety of everyone using the trail.

In terms of length, the trail extends just over 2 miles one way, or just shy of 4.5 miles down and back! For myself, that was more than enough, however, if that isn't far enough, Mud Creek Trail also connects other trails in the city including Frisco Trails and Scull Creek Trail to make your journey longer.

Combined, they create a continuous 8.46-mile trail connecting much of Fayetteville. You can find parking at the Old Missouri Road trailhead. It is the prime opportunity to experience nature in the midst of a busy commercial zone. While enjoying the trail, you might even forget you are in the middle of one of the biggest cities in Northwest Arkansas with plenty of trees, flowers, and creeks.

And not to worry, if you get tired, there are plenty of benches and rest areas for you to stop and regroup. In addition, the trail is patrolled by Fayetteville police and is also constantly bustling with people, so you won't feel all alone or unsafe. Even once the sun sets the trail is pretty much completely lit from start to finish. It’s a great place for individuals or families alike to enjoy.

Meteorologist Dax Clark