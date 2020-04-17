Adventure Arkansas: Mount Sequoyah

Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville offers one of the best views in Washington County. Overlooking the city of Fayetteville, you can catch some of the best views around. Depending on what time of day you go, Mount Sequoyah offers an array of different scenery. During the day, catch clear views of the NW Arkansas metro and the rolling Ozarks, in the evening, the sunset bathes Fayetteville in a warm orange glow, and after dark, watch the city lights come on and illuminate the darkness. Whatever you're in the mood for, Mount Sequoyah has it. The best part? There is a parking lot located at the top where you can park your car and not even have to get out. With everything going on in the world right now, this is an easy place to visit and take in the views and calm your mind.