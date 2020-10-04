Adventure Arkansas: Mount Nebo

Segment Sponsored By: Adventure Subaru

Arkansas is called the Natural State, and for good reason! In a time where most things are closed and people are stuck at home, one thing that has not closed for business are the views and trails on Mount Nebo.

Standing 1,345 feet and overlooking the cities of Russellville and Dardanelle, Mount Nebo State Park offers some of the best views and hiking trails in the state. On a clear day, you can see as far as 50 miles! While the lodge and gift shop are now closed due to COVID-19, that doesn’t mean you can't explore the trails and scenic views. The park offers hiking journey's for everyone from easy, to more strenuous and advanced trails.

This week we hiked the more difficult Rim trail, and immediately I was reminded that I have not worked out since this pandemic started.

You can hang up your hammock at Sunset Point and watch the sun go down, or maybe head on over to Sunrise Point and check out the city lights over Russellville and Dardanelle. Whatever you're looking for, Nebo has it.

With the whole corona virus thing, one of the things they tell you is to quarantine and really the only thing you have option wise to get out and do anything is to go out in nature and just feel how peaceful and beautiful the world still is even though all of this chaos is going around. So that is why I chose to come to Mount Nebo today is to just chill and take in the views and just remember the world is still going and everything is going to be okay.