Adventure Arkansas: Mount Magazine

This week on Adventure Arkansas Meteorologist Michelle Trotter and Dax Clark take us to Arkansas’s highest point – Mount Magazine.

Located in Paris, Arkansas and Standing at 2,753 feet – Mount Magazine is the highest point in the Natural State. People come for the beautiful views, but there is so much to see and do at this unique spot. There are over 15 miles of trails, multiple beautiful scenic overlooks, and also a lodge where you can stay overnight.

Driving up, It takes roughly 30 minutes to reach the top of the mountain. However, the beautiful drive will distract you so it doesn’t seem like it takes that long.

Along the way, there are many overlooks where you can stop and see the natural bluffs and views, and another good thing is that at this time of the year, the trees are changing colors and the famous fall foliage is in full view.

Once you reach the top, you’ve got a couple of options. You can start on the trails near Cameron Overlook, or you can start at the lodge.

The Mount Magazine lodge features 60 guest rooms, a restaurant, a gift shop, and much more. Behind the lodge, the view overlooks Blue Mountain Lake with a few places to climb down and enjoy the view even further.

Now once you’ve driven to the top, if you want to reach the true tallest point in Arkansas – you can take Signal Hill trail where at the end you will be 2,753ft above sea level, giving Magazine the reputation for highest elevation in the state. Throughout the hike, you’ll find different turns that branch out to other regions. The hike takes about 15 minutes until you have reached the top.

People from all over the country come to catch the views. Mt. Magazine likes to keep a record of this - in a mailbox at the top there is a book that everyone can sign. We signed the book and immediately noticed visitors from 8 different states on the first page of the book alone.

Throughout the hike, you won’t be alone. There will be a variety of different wildlife that will accompany you – like these walking sticks and Beatles.

Mount Magaine is the perfect spot for those looking for a weekend getaway or a last minute adventure where you can eat, relax, and enjoy the outdoors.

Covering the mountains where you live, I’m Meteorologist Michelle Trotter.