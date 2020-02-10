Adventure Arkansas: Monitoring the Fish Population in Arkansas

We're after large mouth bass all sizes dip them up we spend basically ten minutes doing this we stop we measure the fish record the data and then go to another random location. Once these scientists get all the information gathered up and recorded, its all fed into what else then a computer program.

They started doing random sampling on lakes. They let the computer pick out the areas so they are doing random sampling on a lake depending on the size depends on how many samples we do. We usually spend two or three nights and we can determine we're dipping up all the bass we can see measured them and when we get through in a night or two all this stuff is put into a computer with a special program an then we get bar graphs showing different sized groups. Same ways they get certain numbers of particular sized groups percentages an that type thing so it tells us basically what the population looks like. If the numbers are low and they stay that way for a year or so, then we will either stock fish or we'll put some sort of protective limit on their or something like that. Since bass fishing is very popular on Arkansas lakes, most surveys like this one are done on bass, Wilson says they'll also occasionally take samples of other types of fish.