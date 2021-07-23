Adventure Arkansas: Lake Dardanelle

The Adventure Arkansas crew is used to encountering mother nature's finicky tricks but sometimes it can make exploring the natural state tough.

DARDANELLE, Ark. — The Adventure Arkansas crew is used to encountering mother nature's finicky tricks but sometimes it can make exploring the natural state tough. Don't worry though Ashley King and the rest of the team made the most out of it on their trip to Lake Dardanelle State Park.

Located in the Arkansas River Valley is the beautiful 34,300-acres of Lake Dardanelle, a reservoir on the Arkansas River. Our Discover Arkansas crew took a trip to the Lake Dardanelle State Park Visitor Center to see what the area offers.

The visitor center is located right on the shoreline of Lake Dardanelle. Guests can grab a pair of binoculars provided by the visitor center and gaze through large windows at birds, boaters, and scenic lake views.

Touch and hold live turtles as you learn about the different species that live in Lake Dardanelle. Visitors can interact with state-of-the-art touch screen kiosks that explain the area’s history and the kind of fish that can be found in the lake, the Arkansas River, and its tributaries.

Several aquariums in the visitor center give guests a first-hand look at what lives right under the water. Lake Dardanelle is known as a prime fishing destination. Fishing poles are available to check out, provided by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. Kayaks are also available to check out.

If you have questions about the area, park interpreters are on stand-by to provide answers. Many nature programs are offered throughout the week by the interpreters on a wide variety of topics.

Lake Dardanelle is a certified Trail of Tears National Historic Site. This area was a popular stopping site for those traveling between Little Rock and Fort Smith during the removal.

For people looking to do research on the Native American history of the area, the Lake Dardanelle Visitor Center offers a research room with several books, DVDs, and other material available on the topic.

The Lake Dardanelle State Park is located at 2428 Marina Road in Russellville and is open all year except for major holidays.