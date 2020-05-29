Adventure Arkansas: Lake Atalanta

Are you looking for some place to take your family to escape the house?

Are you looking for some place to take your family to escape the house? Meteorologist Dax Clark shows a place right here in Northwest Arkansas that offers fun outside for the whole family.

Summer is almost here and that means many people will be looking for places where they can go to spend some time outside. If you are looking for a place where you can have a variety of options, look no further than Lake Atalanta in Rogers!

The park was completely renovated in 2016 and covers 236 acres including the Railyard Bike Path. There is plenty of space for everyone, no matter what type of adventure you are looking for.

You can fish in the lake, take your kayak out on the water, bike around the lake, walk the dog, or even just have an outdoor picnic at one of the many picnic tables spaced out across the park. Normally, there is playground equipment available too, but due to COVID-19, the playgrounds remain closed.

There are paved trails to walk or bike on, such as the one around the lake, but there are also dirt trails if you feel like doing a bit of true hiking. In addition, there are plenty of streams and even waterfalls around. Making for a relaxing afternoon. Take a blanket or chair and go sit by the waterfall and listen to the sound of the tumbling water as you read a book or just clear your mind.

It is a pet-friendly park as well, so feel free to bring your furry friends out on a walk or run with you. The park just asks that you clean up after them.

If you would like to fish, there are areas that just off the main walkway so you can fish and not be in the way, and in addition, if you feel like putting your kayak in, there are several points of entry where it is easy to do so.