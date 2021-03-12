Adventure Arkansas: holiday lights showcase

For the month of December every Thursday we are showcasing our favorite holiday lights right here on 5News. To kick off the first week, our first house is in south Fort Smith. The house has light synchronized to music, it's only the second year the light have been on display. Homeowner, Kyle Speegle they have a lights display not only for Christmas but for Halloween as well.
" I always enjoy decorating and putting up Christmas lights last ear with the pandemic I decided to do something extreme. That's what I told my wife I was gonna do is decorate the house and learn how to make them synchronized to music."
Next week, we will be going live showing off those lights. So stay tuned for next week's showcase!