Adventure Arkansas: Glory Hole Falls Trail

With all of the heavy rain, Arkansas has been seeing the past few weeks, it has really been benefiting the gorgeous waterfalls across the Natural State.

With all of the heavy rain, Arkansas has been seeing the past few weeks, it has really been benefiting the gorgeous waterfalls across the Natural State.

Meteorologist Michelle Trotter takes us to one of the most famous waterfalls in the Ozarks.

This week on Adventure Arkansas we are exploring one of the most unique and must-see waterfalls in Arkansas - Glory Hole Falls.



It's located in Newton County deep in the Ozarks.



The Glory Hole Falls Trailhead is off Highway 16 - To get to the waterfalls, you will want to take the old dirt path labeled with a small wooden sign that says "Glory Hole" next to the parking area.



You will descend about 300 ft in elevation, which makes it kind of steep walking back but in all, the trail is rated moderate and very easy to follow.



About halfway down the trail, you eventually cross Dismal creek, which is the creek that forms Glory Hole.

The main trail stays high from Dismal creek, but there are paths you can take to venture down and follow along Dismal creek to other smaller waterfalls, overhanging cliffs, and rock ledges.



This where you will find places where you can sit and relax for a second.



After about a mile into the hike, you reach the top of the Glory Hole.



This is a very unique waterfall because the water flows through a hole that has been eroded over time.



You can loop around and venture down to the bottom where you can see the water streaming through the hole.

The Glory Hole falls a little over 30 feet. You can even walk back into the cave and directly under or even behind the waterfall.



Many hikers stick their hands in the mud and make their handprints in the bluff beside the waterfall.



The trail can be kind of muddy, especially after it rains - so a good recommendation would be to wear trail shoes or hiking boots.



The best time to see the Glory Hole is after a good rainfall when the water is really flowing.



Chasing the Waterfalls where you Live,

I'm Meteorologist Michelle Trotter