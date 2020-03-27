Adventure Arkansas: Fishing Licenses Being Waived

In this week's Adventure Arkansas were heading to the lake. The Arkansas game and fish commission is waving fishing license fees through this Sunday. This allows anglers to fish anywhere in Arkansas without having to buy a license. State leaders are recommending people spend time outside during the coronavirus pandemic and fishing is a practical way to observe social distancing for health and safety while enjoying the outdoors in Arkansas. We spoke to some folks enjoying some time outdoors today at the Van Buren Municipal Park.



Jean Lawson a local Van Buren resident lets us, "A lot of things going on right now that are different that we are normally used to so I don't have a problem with it, it's not gonna last forever."