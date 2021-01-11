Adventure Arkansas: Farmland Adventures

From picking pumpkins to going through a giant corn maze, Farmland Adventures is one place to enjoy in NW Arkansas with your family and friends.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — From picking pumpkins to going through a giant corn maze, Farmland Adventures is one place to enjoy in NW Arkansas with your family and friends to get into the fall spirit. 5NEWS Meteorologist takes us to Springdale and shows us what you can enjoy at the Farmland Adventures.

What started as a regular family-owned farm in East Springdale is now a huge attraction in Northwest Arkansas. In 2010, the Parsons decided it was time to expand their farm into what is now Farmland Adventures.

“Me and my kids went with another guy and his kids to a corn maze and when I got home, I said “we can do this, it won’t be that big of a deal” and it has turned into a pretty good size deal and so this is our 11th year and we have been having more fun than you can imagine," explains Dwain Parsons, who is the Owner and Operator of Farmland Adventures.

Parsons says during the first year they had around 8,000 visitors, but now they have close 30,000 during the fall! When you come out, there are countless activities for you and your family to enjoy.

“One of the really most exciting rides that a lot of people remember is you can go out and ride the wagon and feed the cows tortillas," Parsons continues.

The kids can also pet and feed other animals, too! Including ponies, goats, a zonkey, which is a mix between a zebra and a donkey, as well as other cattle, and, Sampson, who is a horse that weighs 2,100lbs!

Parsons adds “We have pig races like on a Saturday we will have 4 or 5 different pig races, four heats each time, you got little kids that come out and ride the ponies or bigger kids they can ride the pedal karts and go through the big corn maze.”

Another big attraction is the nearly 10-acre corn maze. There's a mini corn maze for the little ones, then a regular corn maze if you really want a challenge.

“This maze probably got almost 3 ½ miles of path in it, so that’s a lot of paths you gotta walk, but if you get lost we got some guys out there to help you get out," Parsons says.

Or you could even use the new Maze Tracker to help you find your way out.

Parson explains, “You see like a little figure that you can see yourself in real-time and see your progress through the maze and you can kind of see yourself going through the maze and kind of give you an idea where you need to go, kind of like a map.”

It's really a family-friendly atmosphere that keeps adding new attractions every year.

“I just hope to see everybody come out, we still have a few pumpkins left and they are discounted, we are trying to get rid of them, I know it’s close to Halloween, if you haven’t got your pumpkins, come out and see us, and you can get a pumpkin to carve on your way out," Parson adds.