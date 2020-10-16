Adventure Arkansas: Dardanelle Rock

As temperatures start to cool off, many people will be looking for new places to get outside and explore.

As temperatures start to cool off, many people will be looking for new places to get outside and explore. This week for Adventure Arkansas, Meteorologist Dax Clark takes us to the River Valley and hikes a place you may not have heard about.

Some of the best places to explore are often those places that are not known as well and seemingly overlooked.

This week we will explore a place that I had never heard of until two weeks ago, which shocked me given I grew up only 30 minutes away, and it is now one of my favorite places in Arkansas.

Dardanelle Rock is located in the city of Dardanelle in Yell County and offers incredible views along the top.

The hike up, while short, is a tough one! Expect to climb up and over plenty of rocks and watch out for those loose rocks. But hey, at least you'll get a solid workout in on the way up.

Well hey guys, we have made it to the top of Dardanelle Rock here in the city of Dardanelle. The hike up is about 15-20 minutes, but it is a steep one at that. So be sure and bring plenty of water and your good hiking shoes. Good place to come at sunset, it’s a nice breeze up here this evening and a good view of the Arkansas River Valley as well as the Arkansas River.

The Arkansas River is not the only thing you can see,

To the south, you can see Mount Nebo, to the north, the rolling Ozark hills and the city of Russellville are in full view. Some other cool things to look for include the Dardanelle Lock and Dam, as well as the Highway 7 bridge that connects Pope County with Yell County.

Bring some snacks, (I ate almost an entire watermelon while I was admiring the view), and sit back and enjoy the beauty Arkansas has to offer from atop one of the coolest places in the area.

Covering the views where you live, I'm 5NEWS meteorologist Dax Clark