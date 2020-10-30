Adventure Arkansas: Cooking Pumpkin Seeds

Last week, Meteorologist Dax Clark and Michelle Trotter gave us some pumpkin carving tips for Halloween, and that is continued this week as they show us how to cook

ARKANSAS, USA — Last week, Meteorologist Dax Clark and Michelle Trotter gave us some pumpkin carving tips for Halloween, and that is continued this week as they show us how to cook those pumpkin seeds into a tasty treat.

Last week on Adventure Arkansas, we demonstrated some pumpkin carving tips, but instead of throwing away the pumpkin seeds, what if you cooked them instead? Its easy, I promise if I can do it, you can too. To start, you will want to grab some bowls and separate the seeds from the pulp. A solid one or two cups worth of seeds will be plenty for baking.

Next, grab a strainer and throw all of the seeds in it and rinse them under cold water to get rid of the pumpkin guts. Toss them around a little and then transfer them to a clean bowl. You'll want to make sure you have salt, vegetable or olive oil, and pepper before you begin.

Start by adding two tablespoons of olive oil to the seeds. Mix it around and then add two teaspoons of salt to the mix. Stir it up well and then transfer them to a baking sheet and add pepper.

Pop them in the oven for 40-50 minutes at 350 degrees and viola! A tasty treat to go along with your Halloween festivities.

They are pretty toasty, pretty good, I would say that Michelle and I are some pretty good chefs. Covering the pumpkins where you live, I'm 5NEWS meteorologist Dax Clark