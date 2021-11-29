Adventure Arkansas: Christmas Tree Lane in Ozark

One local Christmas tree farm has been helping families find their perfect tree, while also continuing a family holiday tradition.

OZARK, Ark. — “We have sort of established a place that’s very traditional. It’s more than coming to get a tree, we are really selling an experience here that people come, and it means something to them," said Jim Lane, owner of Christmas Tree Lane.

Lane and his wife planted about 500 Christmas trees back in 1990, but now, there are over 6,000 of them on their farm.

“We have been doing this for so long, "Lane said. "We have had some families that have come for 26 years and they have all of these pictures and so we have kind of ended up being part of their tradition, and part of their family."

When you pull into Christmas Tree Lane, located in Ozark, Arkansas, you will see rows and rows of trees and a beautiful Christmas cabin. You will also probably be met by the greeter, Moose, their family dog.

“I guess we wanted something to ourselves, my wife and I, it just peeked our interest. We just thought if it doesn’t work, we would just have a bunch of trees out there, not a big deal," Lane explains.

The Lanes' have about eight acres of trees and he says that number grows each year. Depending on what type of Christmas tree you are looking for, there is a variety you can choose from.

“The main tree that we have is our Virginia pine, we have thousands of those, but we also raise one that’s called Leyland Cypress, that’s a sterile tree it doesn’t have any pollen, so it’s a little easier on allergies," Lane said. "Then we have some Carolina Sapphire, just a different look, sort of lighter, gray color.”

You might want to plan to stay for an hour or two because after picking your perfect tree, there are a few fun activities your kids can enjoy including sipping on hot chocolate and eating some delicious cookies.

"Around back we have a pretty big play area with some old type toys and stilts and corn hole stuff like that," Lane said.

Throughout the year, you can even rent and stay at the cabin that is decorated with Christmas decorations all year round. It will definitely get you in the holiday spirit any time of the year.

“We rent it out on Airbnb and Vebo and stuff in other parts of the year, and during Christmas, we can’t rent it out because we use it for our retail space and field trips and things like that, but it stays pretty booked," Lane said.

You can't forget to say hi to Jolly the Snowman while walking around!

“You can take pictures with the truck and we have our own in-house photographer, so we do pictures free of charge, so you just take a snapshot of the family," Lane said.

Christmas Tree Lane will be open until the end of December. For a 5-6 foot tall tree, it will be about $50, for a 6-7 foot tall tree, it will cost you $60, and they have a variety of shapes and sizes you can choose from.