Adventure Arkansas: Botanical Garden of the Ozarks

If you’re like me, you may have a black thumb when it comes to growing plants. The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Northwest Arkansas is here to help.

"We are having a class on beginner vegetable gardening. It's going to go everything from site preparation, choosing your site, sowing seeds inside and outside, how to transplant them, how to water, how to mulch. So basically everything a beginning vegetable gardener would need to know to start their own vegetable garden," said Horticulture Supervisor Megan Lankford.

"So I actually had a black thumb growing up. I killed every plant that I tried to grow. So what these classes allow us to do is bring in the community and teach them about gardening," said Lankford.

Lankford says she plans to keep the class very structured so people can learn how to garden on their own.

"I knew absolutely nothing about gardening, so even like you know, how to plant a plant once you’ve grown it from a seed, I try to go into all of those parts to make sure they get a full education so they can go home and try it themselves," said Lankford

The class will be held at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks this Saturday from 10 AM to 1130 AM and will be free for members, and $20 for non-members. To learn more about events going on at Botanical Garden of the Ozarks click here.