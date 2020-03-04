Adventure Arkansas: Bob Boyer Park

We took a trip to Bob Boyer Park to take in some fresh air for this week's Adventure Arkansas.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — We’re looking for socially responsible ways to enjoy the Natural state, places where you can enjoy the great outdoors without worrying about overcrowding.

For this week's Adventure Arkansas, that meant a trip south of the River Valley down Highway 45 to Bob Boyer Park.

The park sits in the shadow of the Sugarloaf Mountains. A half-mile paved hiking trail greets you from the parking lot, but you can really get going on the miles of loop trails and cross-country opportunities throughout the 470 acres of park.

We spent about three hours hiking and saw only two other groups. Sometimes, it’s best to just stop and listen.

Bob Boyer Park is the perfect place where someone can just absorb nature and have a lot of peace.

The path can get pretty muddy, but that leads to some great chances to see some wildlife.

A great variety of wildflowers provide splashes of color, including some bird’s feet violets, so named because of their distinctive shape.

The trails are often used by four-wheelers and horses, and rise from an elevation of about 600 feet in the parking lot to 900 feet at certain viewpoints.