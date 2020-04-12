Adventure Arkansas: Lights on the Bentonville Square

Meteorologist Michelle Trotter continues showing us where you can find the most beautiful light decorations across town. This week we are checking out Bentonville.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — With over 46 miles of lights wrapped around every tree branch, light pole, building, fountain, or laying on the ground - the Bentonville Square is definitely a sight to see around this time of year. In all - 1.2 million lights are spread out across the square.

The Benton County Courthouse is also lit up with red, green, and white lights along with a wreath and two tall trees in front. Businesses along the square are also getting into the holiday spirit.

New this year standing in the middle of the square is an animated Christmas tree on display with lights that dance along with the music. The tree is 24 feet tall and is made up of hundreds of lights. The tree will dance to songs such as Santa Claus is Coming to Town, Charlie Brown, Jingle Bell Rock, and much more.

The city of Bentonville started putting up the lights back in September, and over the course of three months - they spent more than 2600 hours installing all the lights.

Another thing you can enjoy while catching the lights in downtown Bentonville, just down the street in Lawrence Plaza is the Ice Skating Rink. The Lawrence Plaza Splash Pad is a 7,000 square foot facility which is converted into the region's only permanent outdoor ice rink from November until the beginning of January. You can also grab a hot chocolate while you are also enjoying the lights all around the Lawrence Plaza.

In December - the skating rink is open Thursday through Sunday, but has extended hours during the last two weeks of the month. The city encourages the community to plan a trip to downtown Bentonville to enjoy the light display, while also practicing social distancing and following the COVID-19 guidelines.

Covering the lights where you live, I’m Meteorologist Michelle Trotter.