Adventure Arkansas: Beaver Lake

With temperatures heating up and some pools remaining closed, you may be wondering how you can keep cool. 5NEWS Meteorologist Dax Clark takes us to one of the most popular lakes in the area.

With summer knocking on the door, area boat traffic is starting to pick up. So this week Dax spent the day staying cool on Beaver Lake in Benton County. He started the day by driving around on Beaver Lake and seeing all the pretty views the lake has to offer. With massive limestone bluffs, natural caves, and a wide variety of trees and growing flowers, its no surprise the area is a popular tourist destination. The body of water is also one of the biggest in NW Arkansas, with Beaver Lake consisting of almost 500 miles of shoreline, 487 to be exact. Being out on the water, you quickly begin to see why Arkansas has been dubbed The Natural State.

Despite the water levels being very high from all of the recent rains, the water was surprisingly clear and pristine looking. However, if you are trying to get under some of the bridges that cross the lake, that could be a difficult task with not much clearance between the water and road above.

With that being said the water is perfect for kneeboarding, tubing, or just a good ole fashion cannonball. While Dax didn’t feel like jumping in the water, his cousin Zach saw no issues with jumping right in. And, is the water cold you ask? Yes it was very cold. So, like Zach said, as the Arkansas summer heat cranks up, Beaver Lake is the perfect place to cool off at. Covering the lakes where you live, 5NEWS Meteorologist Dax Clark.