Branson welcoming PINK Adventure Tours

In March, Branson will welcome PINK Adventure Tours to its list of attractions with its off-roading experience.

BRANSON, Mo. — Herschend Enterprises is expanding its PINK Adventure Tours investment to Branson next month.

On March 15, the company will open a Branson branch of the PINK Adventure Tours, a company that tours families through nature in signature pink Jeep Wranglers led by certified adventure guides.

"I am beyond excited for folks of all ages to get off the beaten path for a wild ride with PINK - Branson's off-road adventure tours," said John Fitzgibbons III, PINK Adventure Tours President. "Guests will enjoy a rugged climb to the top of one of Taney County's highest peaks and experience the wild, hidden and natural gems that make the region that I personally call home so special."

The tours will follow in the footsteps of the fabled pioneer "Old Man" Baird on an off-road trail that climbs to the summit of Baird Mountain.

The Branson tours will run daily, with tour packages including:

Downtown to Mountaintop Branson Tour

Lake & Landmarks Branson Tour

Lakes & Landmarks Branson Sunset Tour

"The Citizens of Silver Dollar City Theme Park join me in welcoming Pink Adventure Tours to beautiful Branson," said Brad Thomas, President of Silver Dollar City. "PINK Adventure Tours joins our park, our water park and our Showboat in providing exciting opportunities for exploration, adventure and family fun. In addition to all of our current family adventures, PINK will now offer new and immersive backroads adventures of the Ozark Mountains – plus the ability to see breathtaking views of the lake and surrounding hillsides."

The Branson PINK Adventure Tour hub will be located at 3310 76 Country Blvd, Branson, Mo.

For more information about the Branson PINK Adventure Tour, please click here.

