Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight coming to Simmons Bank Arena in November

Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight are teaming up for the holidays are will make a stop right here in central Arkansas.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight are coming to the Simmons Bank Arena for a Friendsgiving event on Sunday, November 13 at 7:30 p.m.

The two friends are theming this event around Thanksgiving. They are encouraging their fans to come with your girlfriends, other couples, gather with close friends and share in the spirit of being thankful for your friends.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m.

The great ones endure, and Gladys Knight has long been one of the greatest. Very few singers over the last fifty years have matched her unassailable artistry. This seven-time Grammy winner has enjoyed #1 hits in Pop, Gospel, R&B and Adult Contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance.