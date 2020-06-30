Netflix confirmed the news with a brief teaser on its official Twitter account, saying the series would "go out with a bang."

The Netflix show Ozark is coming to an end after its upcoming fourth season.

It is a bad news, good news situation for fans of the show.

The bad news: all good things must come to an end.

The good news: yes, there will be a fourth season, and it will have 14 episodes instead of the usual 10, Variety reported Tuesday.

At this time there's no confirmation on when the new episodes will be released, but they will debut in two parts: seven in the first, and then seven in part two. Expect them sometime in 2021 but probably not until the middle or later part of the year, especially since the coronavirus pandemic has pushed a lot of productions back.

Netflix confirmed the news with a brief teaser on its official Twitter account, saying the series would "go out with a bang."