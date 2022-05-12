Oxford and the internet went goblin mode with their 'word of the year'

"Goblin mode" beat out Zuckerberg's metaverse, and hashtag IStandWith to become Oxford's word of the year by popular vote.

ARKANSAS, USA — In another heartwarming example of internet madness, all corners of the web have come together to cast a vote naming "goblin mode" the Oxford Word of the Year.

Goblin mode itself is a term with a definition as silly as it is nuanced:

The dictionary defines the term as “a type of behavior which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.”

Goblin mode is joining the esteemed company of words such as vape, unfriend, selfie, and 😂, (that last word being an emoji that won the 2015 word of the year.)

The term “goblin mode” first trended in 2022 as people emerged uncertainly from pandemic lockdowns, according to the AP.

