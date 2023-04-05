Opera in the Ozarks gets $34M grant from Waltons

The grant will fund a new theater as well as cabins.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Walton Family Foundation announced it would give a $34 million grant to the Opera of the Ozarks to fund the building of a new theater.

The Opera of the Ozarks, a training school on Highway 62 in Eureka Springs, opened in 1950 as a summer camp. The grant will fund a new 300-seat theater as well as cabins for faculty housing.

Construction is scheduled to begin this month and it is expected to be completed in 2025. Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects in Little Rock is the architect and the contractor is Crossland Construction of Rogers.

