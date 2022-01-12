Oaklawn Casino now has family-friendly entertainment

Oaklawn has primarily been known for its horse races and casino but now it's adding fun, family-friendly entertainment into the mix.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Most people know that Oaklawn is known for its horse races and casino, but now it will also be known for adding entertainment for all ages into the mix.

When you visit the Mainline Sports Bar at Oaklawn, you'll see games for the whole family.

What was once used as a simulcasting area is now a space to relax, eat, and even hit some golf balls.

"It's neat. fun for everyone," Oaklawn VP of Marketing, Chris Ho said.

Ho explained that you'll find entertainment for the whole family at Mainline because it's more than a restaurant and bar.

"Shuffleboard, Axe throwing, three top golf swing suites," Ho added.

"There are other games too. Baseball, hockey. They have a zombie game where you can take a white ball and throw it at the zombie we got up there. You'll wear yourself out," he said.

Longtime Oaklawn fan, Jeff Johnson, said it looks much different than what he's been used to seeing

"Where we're standing out right here in the new place, this is kind of the gathering spot of just all the horseplayers, I would say. I mean a lot of people come to this general area in general instead of maybe going to sit in their boxes are going to sit at tables," Johnson said.

He added that the new addition has made it easier on him as a parent.

"Instead of us used to standing around where we always do, but with the kids especially yeah, a place to come sit and enjoy," he said.

Ho said this new addition came just in time for the beginning of racing season.

"We got racing starting December 9. So we're gonna have a ton of folks here. We'll get out the word and hopefully we can keep that momentum going through the racing season and through the summer," Ho said.

The Mainline Sports Bar will be open 7 days a week from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.