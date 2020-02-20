'Newsboys' to play at Silver Dollar City during Young Christians' Weekend

Grammy nominee "Newsboys" will be the headliner for the 2020 Young Christians' Weekend at Silver Dollar City.

BRANSON, Mo. — Thousands of youth from across the country will head to Branson, Missouri for this year's Young Christians' Weekend at Silver Dollar City.

Contemporary Christian music artists and four-time Grammy nominees Newsboys will be headlining this year's event.

Young Christians' Weekend is April 3-5 and kicks off with Billboard Christian top 5 group Manic Drive in the Echo Hollow Amphitheatre.

The even began in 1975 and stemmed from a vision of Silver Dollar City founders to share a mission of operating in a manner consistent with Christian values and ethics.

Today, it is one of the longest-running and largest attended events of its kind n the country.

Kids who attend the event come together to be encouraged, entertained and inspired.

Along with the concerts, workshops and Christian music are available throughout the park on Saturday, April 4.

The park's rides and attractions are also open during the event.