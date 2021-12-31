x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

New Year's Eve celebrations happening in Northwest Arkansas/River Valley

With New Year's Eve less than a day way, Northwest Arkansas and River Valley business are gearing up for the celebrations.

ARKANSAS, USA — Ring 2022 at any of the following Northwest Arkansas and River Valley businesses - 

Northwest Arkansas: 

 River Valley:

RELATED: Record-high of nearly 5,000 new COVID cases reported in Arkansas

RELATED: Pfizer's at-home COVID-19 treatment available at select Walmart, Sam's Club pharmacies

In Other News

Bear Boogie! Romanians' New Year Tradition Consists of Dancing in Bear Outfits!