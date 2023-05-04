Walmart AMP to screen Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back with live orchestra

Members of the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas will be featured in the performance of the score for this sci-fi classic.

ROGERS, Ark. — The iconic movie saga is coming to the Walmart AMP in Rogers this September with a special showing of the fifth episode Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back with a live orchestra playing the movie's score.

Tickets are on sale to the public now to watch the second movie in the widely-loved saga of space adventures. Prices will range from $22-65 plus fees and tickets can be purchased online, by phone, or in person and will only be delivered digitally.

Featuring a live performance of John Williams' score, the audience will be able to follow the Rebel Alliance's efforts to defeat the dark Imperial Forces with the help of Han Solo, Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker.

