Stevie Nicks, Billy Joel headed to Arizona's Chase Field in 2023

PHOENIX — Hometown hero and internationally-known singer Stevie Nicks will be coming back to her stomping grounds with a new concert this year, and she'll be joined by another prolific musician.

Nicks will be sharing a stage at Phoenix's Chase Field with Billy Joel on Dec. 8, Joel's Twitter page posted on Thursday. The announcement was made just hours before a Chase Field press conference that was set to break the news.

The concert will mark the pair's first-time Phoenix appearance touring together.

Tickets for the concert are set to go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m., according to the show's Ticketmaster page.

Nicks was recently immortalized in her own comic book that details her journey as a rock legend.

Joel, apparently a fan of the field, last played there back in 2019.

