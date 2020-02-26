Snoop Dogg to perform outdoor music concert in El Dorado

Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg is coming to El Dorado, Ark. in April 2020 along with Bone Thugs-n-Harmony.

EL DORADO, Ark. — Snoop D-O-double-G is coming to El Dorado!

Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg is coming to El Dorado, Ark. in April 2020 along with Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. They will perform an outdoor music concert on Saturday, April 25 at 8 p.m.

The Murphy Arts District announced tickets were available for pre-sale for MAD members on Wednesday, Feb. 26. MAD members will be able to purchase tickets through 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26.

Tickets go on sale for the general public Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.