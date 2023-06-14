Legendary artist Snoop Dogg is bringing his tour with special guests Wiz Khalifa and Ying Yang Twins to Simmons Bank Area on August 16.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Seven-time Platinum-selling artist, actor, and cultural icon Snoop Dogg announced that his upcoming tour will be coming to Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock on Wednesday, August 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Special guests Wiz Khalifa, Ying Yang Twins, and more will be joining the tour as Snoop Dogg celebrates "30 years of Doggystyle."

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. Prices will range from $69 - $229, plus applicable service charges. There is an 8-ticket limit per household.

Fans have been encouraged to get their tickets early— the show is expected to sell out quickly.

A limited number of VIP packages and experiences will be also available. Keep your eyes peeled for special offers like Meet & Greet packages with some of the artists!