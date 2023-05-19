x
Grammy-award-winning singer Fantasia coming to North Little Rock

Fantasia, a multiplatinum and Grammy award-winning singer who was first cast into stardom after winning the 2003 American Idol, will perform at Simmons Bank Arena.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Fantasia Barrino, a cast member in an upcoming film remake of "The Color Purple," waves to the audience as she arrives onstage during the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2023, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) at Caesars Palace, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Grammy-award-winning singer Fantasia will be coming to Simmons Bank Arena on Saturday, September 30 at 8 p.m. with special guest, Joe.

 Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 24 at 10 a.m., and to the general public on Friday, May 26 at 10 a.m. local time.

Prices will range from $63, $79, $103, $129, $179, $254, plus applicable service charges. There is an 8-ticket limit per household.

Fantasia first earned national acclaim in 2004 as the season three winner of "American Idol", and has since gone on to win seven Grammy awards.

In addition to being a legend in music, Fantasia has also become an accomplished author and actress.

Joining her on tour will be seven-time Grammy award nominee Joe, who rose to fame in Atlanta, Georgia on the pop and R&B chart.

Fans will have a chance to see the highly-celebrated artists perform their chart-topping hits during this unforgettable night.

