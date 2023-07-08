Shenandoah bringing "The Revival Tour" to Fort Smith in 2024

"The Revival Tour," emphasizes the band's classic songs.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Shenandoah is bringing "The Revival Tour" to TempleLive Stage in Fort Smith in 2024.

Shenandoah is a Grammy award-winning country music band that started in 1984 in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. A Grammy Award, a Country Music Association award, and an Academy of Country Music Award are just some of the band's numerous awards.

"The Revival Tour," which emphasizes the band's classic songs, will be in Fort Smith on March 21, 2024.

TempleLive Stage is located at 200 North 11th Street. Tickets are now available for sale online.

