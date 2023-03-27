ODESZA’s 'The Last Goodbye' tour includes stop at Walmart AMP

ODESZA is bringing their "Last Goodbye Tour" with TOKiMONSTA, QRTR & OLAN to the Walmart AMP on Friday, Oct. 6.

ROGERS, Ark. — ODESZA is bringing their "Last Goodbye Tour" with TOKiMONSTA, QRTR & OLAN to the Walmart AMP on Friday, Oct. 6, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates open at 5 p.m., and music starts at 6:30 pm.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 31, and standard ticket prices range from $39.50-129.50 plus applicable fees.

